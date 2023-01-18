Kim Kardashian Now Owns Coveted Princess Diana Necklace! But Will She Ruin It Like Critics Claimed With Marilyn Monroe's Dress?!

Kim Kardashian has added a royal piece of jewelry to her collection!

Kimmy Kakes opened her wallet big time and spent a pretty penny to snag Princess Diana‘s iconic diamond cross necklace this week. According to TMZ sources, the SKIMS founder snatched the rare diamond-encrusted piece on Wednesday at a Sotheby’s auction.

Related: Kanye’s Marriage ‘Is Real To’ Him — But How Does Kim Really Feel About It??

A rep from Sotheby’s even revealed how much she forked up to own the famous necklace. Ready for it?!

$197,453!

Wowza! Check out the iconic item (below)!

The price tag likely comes from the necklace’s historic past. The purple cross is known as the “Attallah Cross.” It was most notably worn in 1987 at a London charity gala by Prince Harry and Prince William‘s late mother (as seen above). She paired the necklace, which hung low down her torso, with a purple and black outfit. It was considered a very bold fashion choice back in the day, so, it’s only natural a modern-day fashion icon would want it as her own!

At the time, Diana was borrowing the piece from the Garrard jewelry company, but it has since come into the possession of the auction house. And now it’s on its way to Kim!

Related: The Audio Version Of Prince Harry’s Memoir Is Real Wild!!

The reality star adds this to her growing collection which includes items from Elizabeth Taylor and Jackie O, among others. Of course, Kanye West‘s ex-wife has made her love of historic fashion pieces known lately, especially after she donned Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic dress at the Met Gala. But, as we all know, that didn’t exactly turn out the way she hoped.

Kim made headlines in May when she showed up to the gala in the same gown Marilyn wore to sing JFK Happy Birthday in 1962. It was made by Jean Louis and Bob Mackie. The model reportedly had to crash-diet to lose 16 pounds in just three weeks to get into the dress, and Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum in Hollywood, the current home of the dress, insisted “great care” had been taken to “preserve this piece of pop culture history.” But not everyone agreed.

The Marilyn Monroe Collection Instagram account kept tabs on the state of the garment — claiming the masterpiece was ruined after Kim walked the red carpet! You can see the apparent before-and-after here:

Yeesh. Hard not to see the wear and tear there, no matter how hard Ripley’s wants to claim nothing went wrong! But at least in this case she actually owns the piece of fashion and isn’t borrowing it.

Wonder how the royals feel about the jewelry going to a Kardashian!? From British royalty to the US’s version of it! LOLz! What about YOU, Perezcious readers? Excited to see Kim snag this piece or not? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/YouTube & Anwar Hussein/WENN]