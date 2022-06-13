Did Kim Kardashian RUIN That Priceless Marilyn Monroe Dress?!

Oh no…

Fashion historians were quick to voice their displeasure with Kim Kardashian being allowed to wear such a classic piece out on the town — and it seems like they might have been justified!

In case you somehow missed it, Kim rocked up to this year’s Met Gala in the REAL gold sequined gown Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang Happy Birthday to JFK. Instead of a replica she’d already had made, she wanted to wear the real McCoy — a move experts called “irresponsible and unnecessary.” This was compounded by the fact Marilyn had gotten the dress custom made to hug her iconic curves — and it didn’t quite fit Kim, who crash-dieted, losing 16 pounds in three weeks just to get it on.

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum in Hollywood, the current home of the dress, insisted “great care was taken to preserve this piece of pop culture history.” But was it? Even if so, was it enough??

The Marilyn Monroe Collection Instagram account has been keeping tabs on the actual state of the garment ever since, and they just got their first closeup pic of the Jean Louis-designed masterpiece after it got Kimmied. And it is not good.

Ch-ch-check out the first photo of the dress post-Met Gala (below):

In case you can’t tell, there are fabric tears at the zipper where it clearly didn’t quite fit the reality star as she moved through the Met Gala lobby, as well as crystals that are half torn-off, and several missing entirely. Here’s a side-by-side pic posted by the Collection account to make it clearer how much damage we’re talking about:

Ouch!

Fans were not happy! Here’s a sample of the responses to seeing the pics:

“Even angrier now … how far one individual will go to obtain notoriety by wearing a historically important dress …such a lack of respect … am I surprised ? Not really !!!” “So sad that this has happened. I can’t believe anyone was allowed to wear this very special historical piece ” “It should never have been allowed. I guess money does get anything you want ” “If you really loved Marilyn you would have preserved the integrity of the garment. It’s ruined forever now. “

BTW, we say the dress is priceless, but it did have a tag — Ripley’s paid $4.81 million for 60-year-old piece back in 2016. So just how much money in damage are we talking about here? Something tells us Ripley’s, who vehemently defended their decision to loan out the dress to Kim, aren’t going to be sending the reality star a bill any time soon.

What do YOU think, Perezcious fashionistas??

