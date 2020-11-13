Rumer Willis Celebrates Mom Demi Moore's Birthday With Cute Striptease Throwback!

Rumer Willis is taking a stroll down memory lane to celebrate Demi Moore’s birthday!

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to her famous momma on the Ghost star’s 58th birthday, writing in the caption:

“M A M A… Happy Birthday I feel so grateful I get to live this life with you. You are the most badass, goofy, silly, Scorpio warrior woman I know. I love you to the Can’t wait to celebrate you today.”

The post included a series of delightfully adorable throwback snaps of the mother-daughter duo — including a couple of the pair on set of the iconic 1996 film Striptease! For those who don’t know, Rumer played the 7-year-old daughter of Demi’s character Erin Grant in the erotic dark comedy, so clearly this flick has a special place in their hearts.

So sweet! Ch-ch-check out the post (below) to see what other snaps Demi’s eldest shared!

HBD, Demi!

