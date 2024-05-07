Tom Cruise Seen With His & Nicole Kidman’s Kids In First Photo In 15 Years!

Tom Cruise and his oldest kids appear to be one big happy family — 15 years after the last time we saw them all together!

In a resurfaced pic that’s been making the rounds on social media again, the Mission Impossible star was seen with his and ex-wife Nicole Kidman’s adopted children, Connor Cruise, 29, and Isabella Jane Cruise, 31. The pic was originally uploaded in December by former NFL player Derrick Brooks at a hockey game. Tom and Connor can be seen on either side of the retired athlete, while Isabella is in the background. Derrick captioned the Instagram post:

“Good Evening, Wow, look who stopped by my office before our @tblightning game tonight! @tomcruise. I was a little star struck but played it cool and He said he was too! ”

Related: Britney Spears’ Felon BF Paul Soliz Is A ‘Deadbeat Dad’ With ‘Ten Kids’: Report!

See (below):

That’s certainly a sight for sore eyes!

The last time Tom was pictured with these kiddos, who are now allll grown up, was all the way back in 2009. Both of them have embraced Scientology like their famous dad, while Nicole supports from the sideline. On that topic. she told Who in 2018:

“They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

Sadly, while he may be in touch with Connor and Isabella, it doesn’t seem like Tom is going to be attending any hockey games with his and Katie Holmes‘ daughter Suri anytime soon…

Thoughts? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via FayesVision/Will Alexander/MEGA/WENN]