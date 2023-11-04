Russell Brand Sued! Woman Claims He Assaulted Her In Bathroom Of Movie Set!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

More disturbing accusations against Russell Brand are coming out…

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, the 48-year-old comedian is being sued for sexually assaulting an actress while working on the movie Arthur together. The woman, who filed as Jane Doe, claimed she was hired to work on the film for three days. During her first day on set in July 2010, she immediately noticed Russell “appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka” around. And her time on set quickly turned into a nightmare. The victim alleged the actor exposed his penis to her “in full view of the cast and crew” of the film. What the f**k? Did anyone say anything to him about how inappropriate and not OK that was?!

Things worsened for Jane Doe from there. Later that same day, the woman alleged Russell followed her into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her while “a member of the production crew guarded the door from the outside.” Someone just helped him carry out this horrific attack?!! Sickening and infuriating. This poor girl…

After the incident on her first day, Jane Doe was not asked to return for the next two days of filming and was only paid for one day of work. To this day, the victim expressed in the suit that she suffers extreme fear, shame, and embarrassment as a result of the assault. She’s even scared of getting blacklisted in Hollywood or facing retaliation from Russell’s fans for filing this lawsuit. So, so heartbreaking.

As you may recall, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star already has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse by multiple women. Two criminal investigations have been opened against Russell over allegations of sexual abuse, harassment, and stalking. More also resurfaced in regard to his past problematic behavior. Since the controversy started, the former radio show host has maintained his innocence, insisting all of his sexual relationships have been consensual. He even tried to say the accusations against him were part of a “coordinated media attack.” Yet disturbing claims are still being made about him…

At this time, Russell has not addressed the lawsuit against him.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Warner Bros. UK & Ireland/YouTube]