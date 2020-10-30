Naya Rivera's Son Josey Grooves To Michael Jackson In Adorable New Videos From Ryan Dorsey

Sometimes, you’ve just gotta dance it out!

Josey Dorsey, son of the late Naya Rivera, has seemingly inherited his mother’s musical talents, as seen in two new clips shared by his dad Ryan Dorsey. On Thursday, the 37-year-old posted videos of their son to his Instagram Story, showing the 5-year-old moving and grooving to Michael Jackson, recorded the night earlier.

Take a look at the screengrabs and video of Josey’s performance, complete with fancy footwork to Smooth Criminal and They Don’t Care About Us (below):

Josey dancing to Smooth Criminal yessss ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/FWw0XkGaQz — maria ミ☆ (@riverasgirl) October 30, 2020

Ryan has largely been quiet since the sudden passing of his ex-wife, though some rumors back in September did prompt him to open up publicly. As you may recall, he was spotted looking very couple-y with the fallen actress’ little sister, Nickayla Rivera. The two were seen shopping at Target and reportedly holding hands, all before it came out she had just moved in with him.

In a 12+ minute vid, which has since been deleted from his IG, the Justified actor explained it was at his son’s request that the new living situation came to be:

“‘I want Titi to live with us forever,’ because she’s now the closest thing that he has to a mom, because you’re gonna need all the help you can get as a single parent, trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child and you deal with it every hour of every day for 80-plus days now.”

He added:

“But I hope you would be lucky enough, I hope you would be lucky as me to have family on both sides who support and who’ve helped out tremendously and to have a young woman who is… his Titi who’s willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things; uproot her situation for the betterment of your child, so when you put your child to bed you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts, and you don’t have to be sad every day and night, wondering when does it get better. At least you have someone there with you to talk to or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don’t have to deal with it completely alone.”

Echoing a statement made earlier by the 26-year-old, Dorsey simply does not care what anyone thinks. Instead, he’s focused only on keeping Josey’s best interests at heart:

“Even if you know it’s temporary and it’s not forever. It’s a temporary situation, and after all that he’s had to go through, how could you deny him that, because of what? Because of what some strangers might think or say or spew some hatred based on some ill-advised, illogical, misinformed tabloid? It’s sad. It really is.”

We hope to see the happy little guy continue to dance and smile, just as his momma would want!

