Ryan & Mackenzie Edwards Fired From Teen Mom OG -- And They Blame Maci Bookout!

Another couple has been booted out of the Teen Mom-verse — and the decision has already birthed some major drama!

According to reports, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards were fired from Teen Mom OG, along with Edwards’ parents, Larry and Jen Edwards. On the heels of the news, Mackenzie claimed that none other than Maci Bookout, Ryan’s ex, got them canned from the series so it could focus more on her!

The 24-year-old lamented to Without a Crystal Ball on Wednesday:

“Nothing happened, literally, nothing. We just got a call yesterday from [producers] Morgan [J. Freeman] and Larry [Musnik] at MTV. Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

The mother-of-two explained that Ryan’s parents were “put on the side” first, then she and Ryan were fired as well, adding:

“They said that when [Maci] didn’t fulfill her obligations or, like, basically didn’t have enough content that they call us back. Ryan was just like, ‘Don’t. We’re gonna move on. We’re gonna live our lives. We’re gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like, don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.’”

The event planner also revealed that during the chat, producers told them they could “read between the lines” and see that the firing decision could possibly be out of “retaliation” on Bookout’s side after Taylor McKinney, her husband of over four years, got into an argument with Ryan’s parents. Mackenzie added:

“It’s just more of an angry, I’m gonna show you who’s boss-type of deal. The truth in the matter is, she calls the shots here. This is her show. It is what it is. It’s fine.”

While she may be a bit salty about how it all went down, Mackenzie admitted she’s a bit “relieved” to be done on the show, adding:

“It’s almost, like, a weight lifted off of my shoulders. I deserve to feel good about myself, I deserve to not be riddled with anxiety all the time.”

As fans know, Maci and Ryan were first shown on the series premiere of 16 & Pregnant in 2009 and were briefly engaged. They share 12-year-old son Bentley but have both remarried: Mackenzie and Ryan wed in 2017 and share two children, while Bookout tied the knot with McKinney in 2016 and shares two children with him.

