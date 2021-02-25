Teen Mom Star Maci Bookout Shades Ex Ryan Edwards' Wife Mackenzie Over 'Petty' Comment!

Don’t f**k with Maci Bookout!

The Teen Mom OG star clapped back HARD this week after Mackenzie Edwards — wife of Maci’s longtime ex Ryan Edwards — threw some shade the redhead’s way during Tuesday night’s brand new episode of the show!

It all started during the airing of the MTV ep, when tensions arose on screen after Ryan and Maci’s son, 12-year-old Bentley (pictured with Maci and husband Taylor McKinney, above), said he didn’t want to attend his half-brother Jagger‘s second birthday party. (Jagger is the son of Ryan and Mackenzie, who is 24 years old.)

Offended by Bentley’s decision and the behavior of her husband’s 29-year-old ex-fiancée in Bookout, Mackenzie slammed her with a tough one-liner during the episode of Teen Mom OG, saying (below):

“It’s one thing to be a petty b**ch, that’s fine. But when you start including my kids, that’s just not OK with me.”

Whoa! Them’s fightin’ words! And fight, we shall! Bentley’s momma couldn’t hold back after seeing the whole thing go down on national TV, and so she published two tweets about the subject this week just to get her final say!

First, the east Tennessee native posted a message ascribed to Yogi Bhajan which seemed to suggest the state of Mackenzie’s relationship with herself wasn’t quite as good as she might have other people believe (below):

Very zen! The next message was decidedly less so… Spoofing the “petty b**ch” comment directly, Maci insulted Mackenzie and Ryan’s intelligence head-on:

I really wanted to post some "petty b*tch" (and hilarious) comments, but I'll wait until they can tell me the definition of "petty" without googling it and reading it aloud. ???? — Maci McKinney (@MaciBookout) February 24, 2021

OUCH!!!

Of course, there’s long been tension between the Bulletproof author and her ex-fiancé ever since they called off their engagement way back in 2010. Original fans of the Teen Mom franchise will no doubt recall all the controversies Maci and Ryan went through when they were together — and on, even after they split up.

Most recently, in May 2018, Maci and Taylor were granted two-year restraining orders against Ryan after he allegedly sent her threatening messages. Now, for the most part, Maci really “still only deals with or speaks to” Ryan’s parents whenever she needs something, according to Us Weekly. So to see Mackenzie jump in on Ryan’s behalf… well, are you really all that surprised there’s bad blood here?!

What do U think of Maci, Ryan, and Mackenzie’s tenuous situation, Perezcious readers?? Can cooler heads prevail?! Or is this going to blow up in somebody’s face sooner or later??

Sound OFF in the comments (below) and keep watching season 9 of Teen Mom OG with us on MTV on Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET!

[Image via Maci Bookout/Instagram/Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram]