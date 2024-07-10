Ryan Reynolds Gives His Hilarious Take On The Men Of The Bachelorette Premiere!

Bachelorette Jenn Tran finally began her journey to find love on Monday night! And one celebrity surprisingly has thoughts about the show so far!

Ryan Reynolds — yes, you read that right — hopped on Instagram to talk about the Season 21 premiere of the dating show, and he had a lot to say about the guys trying to win over Jenn’s heart. He wrote alongside a Bachelorette-themed promo for his upcoming movie Deadpool & Wolverine:

“Everyone seemed to like the Deadpool Bachelorette spot last night, but can we talk about the episode?”

His opinions on how night one went? The actor felt Jenn “made some strong choices” — other than sending home his fellow Canadian Brendan! Sorry, Ryan! He just wasn’t memorable enough!

Related: Jenn Tran CALLS OUT Kelly Ripa’s Hypocrisy During HEATED Debate About Finding Love On TV!

Other guys eliminated were Dakota, Kevin, Matt, Moze, Ricky, and Brett, FYI. Ugh! We all had such high hopes for Brett — the third plus-size suitor ever! He went on to say that Marcus (middle inset) was “easy on the eyes,” adding:

“Grant was a little much and the day trading thing, but I get it.”

Fair enough! Ryan noted that having two Sams on the season “will get confusing.” But the one who made the best impression on him? He’s “slightly leaning toward Sam N.” (bottom inset). Unfortunately for Ryan, it seems Jenn is not feeling the same way! At least she is not on night one! She gave the coveted first impression to the hunk Sam M. (top inset) as she “couldn’t stop thinking” about him the entire night. Honestly, she was downright giddy and head over heels for him already! The reality star even gave him the one and only kiss of the night! See (below):

Wow! While Ryan is all in on N., Jenn clearly is all about the other Sam right now. Of course, we don’t know how the season will ultimately play out. The night one favorite could let us down! And we all know how sometimes the top contenders can sometimes be the villain in the end! *Cough, cough Jed Wyatt!* We’ll see what happens! But for now, Sam M. is in the top spot!

Ryan then called Jenn’s mother the “highlight” of the premiere, before getting in a hilarious dig at his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman:

“Melbourne, Australia, felt like a Hugh shout out so bit of a lowlight there. Overall, great start. What was I talking about again?”

Ha! Check out his comments AND the hilarious Deadpool & Wolverine promo (below):

Do you agree with Ryan’s take on Jenn’s guys, Bachelorette fans? Who are you rooting for this season? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via TODAY/Bachelor Nation/YouTube]