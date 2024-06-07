Sabrina Carpenter Gets IRL Boyfriend Barry Keoghan To Fight For Her In HOT New Music Video -- The Best Internet Reactions!

Forget Instagram official. Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are music video official!

The pop star dropped her new song Please Please Please with an accompanying video on Thursday night, and it features her real boyfriend (to whom she’s been linked since December) as her love interest! In the vid, Sabrina gets released from jail as her beau is heading into the slammer, but they lock eyes and soon strike up a relationship. But when he’s a free man again, he quickly falls back into his criminal ways. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Damn. They do make a HAWT couple!

Plus, did you notice how Sabrina referenced the Saltburn star in the lyrics?! Toward the beginning of the song, she sang:

“I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a stand-up guy.”

Hah!

The internet has been freaking out over the new video. Take a look at the best reactions (below)!

“sabrina carpenter hard launching her relationship with a song that says ‘i beg you don’t embarrass me motherf**ker’ BYEEEE” “sabrina carpenter is so real because if i had an actor boyfriend i too would make him do a music video and put his ass to work” “congratulations barry keoghan for being the first man to ever survive in a sabrina carpenter music video” “barry keoghan you ain’t special, i too would commit crimes for sabrina carpenter” “this wasn’t even acting for my guy barry he’s just down bad for his girl” “getting an award-winning professional actor to act in a cutesie pop music video because he’s ur boyfriend is so iconic” “this hard launch ate me up and left no crumbs” “casting your boyfriend in a song about begging guys to not embarrass you is BOLDDD but i love their chemistry so much” “it was bring your man to work day and they served”

imagine sabrina carpenter just looking at you like that bc wow that’s insane eye contact pic.twitter.com/Mv7pooYQd5 — mary ???? (@HAUNTEDBRINA) June 7, 2024

she SAID she’s working late pic.twitter.com/Nx1bJZV4bF — lucy ford ???? (@lucyj_ford) June 7, 2024

LOLz! So good!

What about you, Perezcious readers? What do U think of the video? Tell us (below)!

