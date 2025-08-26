Sammi Sweetheart Welcomed Her Baby! See The First Photos!

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is a mommy!

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and her fiancé, Justin May, happily announced on Tuesday that they welcomed their baby son together on Wednesday, August 20. Aw!!! So exciting! The little boy’s name is Vincent Keith May.

In the joint Instagram post, the new parents shared several photos of the little boy wrapped up in blankets and snuggling in their arms in the hospital. Sammi wrote:

“Welcome to the world my rainbow miracle baby”

The 38-year-old reality star added:

“ After this very long journey to get here, words cannot describe how blessed and truly grateful we are. Forever living in our baby love bubble until further notice Ok I can’t stop crying happy tears. Thank you God.”

So sweet!

When announcing their pregnancy, the MTV star shared that they’d struggled “through years of infertility” and experienced a miscarriage before getting engaged. So tough, but it makes this arrival all the more wonderful! Check it out:

We’re sending this new family of three so much love!

