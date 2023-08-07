Sandra Bullock's Longtime Boyfriend Bryan Randall Dead After Private Battle With ALS

Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall has sadly passed away.

In a statement released to multiple outlets on Monday, Bryan’s family announced that after years of battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, he died “peacefully” over the weekend:

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS.”

For many, this is the first time hearing about his diagnosis — but that’s exactly what the model-turned-photographer wanted.

His family continued:

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

They concluded their tragic announcement:

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

So, so sad.

He and Sandra began dating after he photographed her son’s birthday party in 2015, and the two went on to share the co-parenting responsibilities of Sandra’s adopted children Louis, 13, and Laila, 10, as well as Bryan’s own older daughter.

During a Red Table Talk episode in 2021, Sandy B called Bryan the “love of my life.” She also called him a “saint” and “the example that I would want my children to have” growing up. Oh no! So sad they won’t get that chance…

As of now, the Gravity actress has not made any public statements.

We’re sending all the love and strength to Sandra and Bryan’s family. Rest in peace.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]