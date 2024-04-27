Too Hot To Handle Alum Harry Jowsey Reveals ‘Scary’ Skin Cancer Diagnosis!

Harry Jowsey received a “scary” diagnosis recently.

In a video posted to TikTok on Friday, the 26-year-old reality star revealed to fans was diagnosed with skin cancer. Oh no! He explained he “went to a dermatologist just to get my skin checked.” Unfortunately, the doctor had some bad news for him. Harry said:

“They found some skin cancer on me.”

Oh no! The Too Hot to Handle alum assured fans that “everything’s going to be okay.” However, he wanted to talk about the news in order to encourage everyone to protect their skin as summer approaches and wear sunscreen. Plus, Harry noted everyone should get their “skin check” just to be safe:

“I just wanted to make this post to let you know that summer is around the corner. Please wear sunscreen. Please go get your skin checked. If you’re freckly little frog like me, go get a mole map and get your body checked because you never know.”

He admitted the spot was on his “shoulder for like a year or two” and had “no idea” it was cancerous until now:

“I just wanna save and protect one of you guys out there, so go get your skin checked, wear your sunscreen and be a little bit more responsible because that’s what I gotta do now and it’s very scary.”

And this is why, Kristin Cavallari, everyone should wear sunscreen. Oof. Watch the video (below):

We hope Harry is OK following this diagnosis. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Harry Jowsey/TikTok/Instagram]