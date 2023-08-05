Angus Cloud’s Mom Speaks Out -- Denies Claims He Was Suicidal Before His Tragic Death

Angus Cloud’s mom is speaking out about his death.

As you know, the 25-year-old actor’s family announced he passed away at their home in Oakland, California earlier this week. They did not reveal an official cause of death. However, it seemingly had to do with his mental health struggle as they said Angus “intensely struggled” with the passing of his father, Conor Hickey, who died in May following a battle with cancer.

More details about the tragic situation have come out in the days since the announcement. Since returning home from burying his dad in Ireland, a source close to the family claimed to TMZ that he was battling suicidal thoughts. Other insiders even indicated he was “so traumatised” at the memorial service.

Related: Billie Eilish Dedicates Euphoria Song To Angus In Emotional Lollapalooza Performance

And then on Monday, Oakland Police and Fire Departments received a 911 call from his mother Lisa Cloud at around 11:30 a.m. Law enforcement sources revealed to TMZ she told the operator her son had no pulse and reported a “possible overdose.” But when first responders arrived at the scene, it was too late. The Euphoria star was pronounced dead at the scene. Heartbreaking. He was so young.

Now, Lisa has taken to Facebook to address Angus’ death in her first lengthy statement. She wrote in an emotional message, recalling their final moments together was “a joyful one”:

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning.”

Lisa went on to insist Angus “did not intend to check out of this world” when he went to bed that night:

“I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love. His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn’t result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love.”

She concluded:

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts.”

Our hearts break for Lisa. We cannot imagine how much pain she’s in after losing both her son and husband in such a short amount of time. We’re keeping her in our thoughts during this tough time.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org. If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Image via MEGA/WENN]