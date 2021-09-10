Sarah Jessica Parker Uploads Rare Photos Of Kids As They Return To School -- LOOK!

And Just Like That… They’re back in class!

Sarah Jessica Parker marked the start of the school year by sharing three brand new and very rare photos of her children on Instagram! And she was totally in her feels in the caption while reflecting on how quickly the summer passed.

The series of snapshots posted on Thursday featured her son James, 18, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 12, headed back to school. Their faces were hidden for privacy, but it’s still pretty clear they were pumped to get started!

The Sex and the City lead gushed about the big week:

“In the span of 7 days. One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade. The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less. So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them. The love. The love. The love. X, SJ”

What a big milestone for a momma! Dropping James off at Brown University must have been so emotional, but at least she and her husband Matthew Broderick still have plenty of time with the twins at home!

See the kids all grown up in the special upload (below)!

