Sarah Michelle Gellar & Jennifer Love Hewitt Look AMAZING On I Know What You Did Last Summer Red Carpet! It's 1997 Again!

Did Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt just teleport from 1997?!

The ‘90s scream queens absolutely STUNNED on the red carpet for 2025’s revamp of I Know What You Did Last Summer on Monday. We mean seriously, how do they look this amazing?! Sarah slayed in a blue and orange butterfly cut dress:

Jennifer looked so great in a shiny black, studded number — contrasting with the bright new color in her hair!

Jennifer Love Hewitt at the premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer
OMG! We know what they did the last 28 years… and it was age less than a decade’s worth! Wild!

And it seems like they put their rumored feud aside… At least for the carpet!

Even SMG’s hubby — and OG I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star — Freddie Prinze Jr. star joined in for the festivities!

Man, they still look GREAT! ’90s fans everywhere are rejoicing!

Do you think Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, and Sarah Pidgeon are going to bring it for the new movie?!

Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Columbia Pictures/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Jul 15, 2025 14:00pm PDT

