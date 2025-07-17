Sarah Michelle Gellar Finally Responds To Those Jennifer Love Hewitt Feud Rumors After Major Snub At IKWYDLS Premiere!

Sarah Michelle Gellar is speaking out about her rumored feud with Jennifer Love Hewitt!

As you may know, there has been speculation of beef between the I Know What You Did Last Summer co-stars for the past 28 years. Neither confirmed nor denied anything, but Sarah re-ignited the rumors in December when she coldly dodged a question about Jennifer’s return to the film before the official announcement. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum later claimed she had a “deer in the headlights reaction” after she forgot what she could and couldn’t say as part of her NDA. She even expressed her excitement about seeing “so many old friends in one project” again, effectively shutting down the feud speculation… only for a minute.

In April, SMG added fuel to the fire again. She shared the trailer for the reboot to her Instagram Stories and tagged the entire cast: Madelyn Cline, Kaytin Robinson, Sam Lansky, Gabbriette Bechtel, Sarah Pidgeon, Chase Sui Wonders, and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. But not one mention of Jennifer! The leading lady!

What a shady move! And it does nothing to slash those feud rumors once and for all! Her latest snub doesn’t help either! This week was the premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer. Both ladies seemingly put their beef aside for the red carpet. However, their truce didn’t last long.

Sarah took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pictures from the Los Angeles premiere with the cast, including Freddie (obviously) and Madelyn. And guess who she left out of the photo dump? Jennifer! The Ghost Whisperer alum didn’t even get a special shout-out in the caption! Take a look (below):

Jeez! Sarah posted a pic of a Labubu before one with Jennifer! Talk about a major snub! And it’s one that fans quickly noticed and called her out on! They wrote in comments:

“No pics with Jennifer love Hewitt???” “It makes me so sad there is ZERO recognition for Jennifer Lover Hewitt.” “Why you dont pose with Jennifer Love ?” “I love you, but where’s Jennifer? Everyone was waiting for Helen to meet Julie” “I love you so dearly, but it makes me so sad there is ZERO recognition for Jennifer Lover Hewitt either” “I’m so sad that you never mention Jennifer Love Hewitt. The scene you had in the first film when you said goodbye in the car feels so real right now. We fans were expecting a close-up of you two at the film’s premiere and a hug.” “The beef is real.”

It’s seems the rumors really could be true…

SMG caught wind of the comments and decided to address them, though! According to Sarah, the only reason she didn’t post a picture with Jennifer is because she didn’t see her at any point that day! Seriously? She explained:

“For everyone asking – I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt who is fantastic in the movie. I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened. And unfortunately JLH didn’t come to the after party. If you have ever been to one of these it’s crazy. I sadly didn’t get pics with most of the cast. But that doesn’t change how amazing I think they all are. Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online.”

Was it because the premiere was so chaotic that Jennifer and Sarah never ran into each other and posed for a pic? Or were the two avoiding each other at all costs that day? Hmm.

Do you buy Sarah’s explanation? Or do you feel the feud is real? JLH hasn’t responded to the rumors yet, but who knows if she ever will? However, we’re interested in her take on what may or may not be going down with SMG! For now, sound OFF with your thoughts on the situation in the comments below!

