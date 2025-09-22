Sarah Michelle Gellar SLAMMED For 'Ridiculously Expensive' Gift She Got Daughter For Her Sweet 16!

Sarah Michelle Gellar didn’t get her daughter a bus pass for her sweet 16, that’s for sure! And it’s got everyone’s feathers ruffled!

On Instagram Friday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shared that her and Freddie Prinze Jr.‘s daughter Charlotte turned 16! Can you believe how time flies?! In the sweet post, SMG wrote:

“16 years ago today, you made me a mom. I believe the quote is … a daughter is just a little girl who grows up to be your best friend. Charlotte, you are that and so much more. You are strong, you are inspiring, you are kind, you are funny (almost as funny as me ) and most importantly you are one of a kind, the best kind. Im so lucky to call you my best friend. And I’m equally excited to finally be your passenger PRINZEss “

Aww!

See the full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

So, so sweet. In the carousel of photos, she revealed she got Charlotte one hell of a bday gift — a brand new car! A Jeep Wrangler Rubicon! See for yourself (below):

WOW!

Related: Justin Bieber Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Hailey’s Pregnancy & Baby Jack!

Instead of being excited for Charlotte, though, commenters seemed pretty annoyed that the 48-year-old would buy her daughter such a “ridiculously expensive” car for her birthday. Some wrote:

“That’s a whole lot of car for a 16 year old” “Really great choice of first car for the planet.. go burn loads of fuel on roads with your off road 4×4!” “Can we stop normalizing gifting cars.” “Happy birthday Charlotte… don’t normalize gifting ridiculously expensive cars to new and young drivers. I think you’ve taken away from your wonderful daughter’s birthday sadly” “What a disgrace. We all like to spoil our kids but really what are you teaching your child.” “So you buy her a new car at 16? Can you say spoiled?”

Jeez!

Of course we don’t know how much Sarah paid exactly, Jeep’s website states the 2025 model of their Wrangler Rubicons start at $32,690. One replier even said this gift was “disappointing” to see:

“I’m happy for you and Charlotte, but does a 16 year old really need to be gifted a Jeep, of all cars? Fuel guzzlers for one thing. Really puts things in perspective when most 16 year olds have to work to save up to buy a small second-hand crap-box car. It’s disappointing when the wealthy don’t teach their offspring the value of money and hard work.”

We mean… non-celebrities even gift their kids vehicles (and even nicer things) all the time! Plus, a car for your 16th birthday isn’t that uncommon of a thing… Seems unfair that the I Know What You Did Last Summer star is getting singled out as if TONS of people don’t do this.

Despite all the hate, some fans did defend the gifting choice:

“Sarah obviously needs to buy her daughter an 94 Civic with 140,000 K on the clock just to keep some people in here happy” “why’s everyone so butt hurt over her gift to her daughter? it’s a jeep, not a Bentley…” “You bought her a safe, rugged vehicle!! Good job mom !!”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram]