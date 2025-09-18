Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White BOTH Wanted A Family -- Split Was NOT Over This! Cardi B Expecting Baby No. 4 -- Her First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs! Surprise! Cardi B Is VERY Pregnant! Confirms The Rumors And Also Reveals: Erin Bates Paine's Sister Slammed For 'Tone Deaf' Posts As Bringing Up Bates Star Fights For Life After Birth Complications How Dave Grohl & Wife Are Doing One Year After He Confessed To Cheating & Welcoming Secret Love Child Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Attacked For 'Misogynistic' Post Mocking Taylor Swift -- But What REALLY Happened?? Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Already Thinking About Kids, Says Insider: 'They're Both So Ready' Millie Bobby Brown Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Girl With Husband Jake Bongiovi -- LOOK! University Of Kentucky Cheerleader Arrested After Allegedly Hiding Dead Newborn In Trash Bag Inside Her Closet! Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Shows Off Baby Bump In Surprisingly Intimate Pics From Romantic Vacation! Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Reveal They're Having A Rainbow Baby! Sammi Sweetheart Welcomed Her Baby! See The First Photos!

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Hailey's Pregnancy, Baby Jack, And PDA-Filled Dates!

Justin Bieber Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Hailey’s Pregnancy, Baby Jack, and PDA-Filled Dates!

Justin Bieber‘s going down memory lane!

On Wednesday, the pop star took to his Instagram to share several never-before-seen photos of his little boy Jack Blues and Hailey‘s pregnancy! And they were SO precious!

Related: Justin Getting THIS ‘Groundbreaking’ Payday To Headline Coachella!

In one snap, JB’s seen sitting by Hailey’s knee as he shows off her pump. In another, they take a walk with their baby boy — who just turned one last month! There are so many loved-up images, check it out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Scroll through to see some intimate date nights!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Awww!

Love seeing this side of them, especially amid all the marriage issues they’ve struggled with!

Thoughts? Share them in the comments!

[Image via Hailey Bieber/Justin Bieber/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 18, 2025 14:00pm PDT

Share This