Justin Bieber Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Hailey’s Pregnancy, Baby Jack, and PDA-Filled Dates!

Justin Bieber‘s going down memory lane!
On Wednesday, the pop star took to his Instagram to share several never-before-seen photos of his little boy Jack Blues and Hailey‘s pregnancy! And they were SO precious!
In one snap, JB’s seen sitting by Hailey’s knee as he shows off her pump. In another, they take a walk with their baby boy — who just turned one last month! There are so many loved-up images, check it out:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Scroll through to see some intimate date nights!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Awww!
Love seeing this side of them, especially amid all the marriage issues they’ve struggled with!
Thoughts? Share them in the comments!
[Image via Hailey Bieber/Justin Bieber/Instagram]
Sep 18, 2025 14:00pm PDT