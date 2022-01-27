Unvaccinated Sarah Palin Spotted Eating At NYC Restaurant Days After Testing Positive For COVID!

Sarah Palin needs to face consequences for this!

The former Governor of Alaska was caught dining indoors at a Manhattan restaurant last weekend, despite being unvaccinated. If you haven’t seen the news, she also tested positive for COVID-19 either before the outing or immediately after! Wut??

According to reports, Palin dined at Elio’s on Saturday night while being unvaccinated — flouting a strict vaccination requirement levied by the city for all indoor venues including restaurants. New York Magazine features writer Shawn McCreesh first reported Palin’s problematic sit-down on Sunday (below), setting off a firestorm of reaction from people understandably mad about the situation:

In the days after Palin’s dinner, the restaurant’s manager, Luca Guaitolini, spoke to the New York Times about the event. He told them the restaurant does have a policy of checking customers’ vaccination cards, saying (below):

“We just made a mistake. We are trying to get to the bottom of this. She probably just walked in and strolled over [to the table where she dined]. … My focus right now is on the safety of my staff who worked the floor that night, and on our guests.”

Now, Guaitolini says the restaurant is contacting other diners from that night to let them know of a potential exposure to the virus. Palin had been in NYC for her defamation trial against the New York Times, which was supposed to start on Monday. After her positive COVID test, though, it was postponed to early February.

And TMZ reports Palin returned to Elio’s on Wednesday to apologize for all the media attention! This time, restaurant staff seated her outside. Again it is unclear when she tested positive, but it’s crystal she doesn’t give a flying f**k about others.

So selfish.

As if all that wasn’t crazy enough, during the Wednesday outing, as Palin dined with ex-hockey player Ron Duguay, the outlet reports “a heated dispute broke out between a stranger” and the former New York Rangers star.

Cops were called, but apparently no one was arrested. Ooookay…

