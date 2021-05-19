This Woman FAKED Her Own Wedding To Get Back At An Ex!

Revenge is a dish best served cold — and while wearing a fantastic gown!

A woman in Germany has become the hero (and terror) of millions after devising one of the most diabolical ways to get back at an ex-boyfriend we’ve ever heard of. Seriously, this needs to be a movie, STAT!

Sarah Vilard revealed last week what she had done, and it had a great many wronged women applauding — and many more wondering if she lost her damn mind! In a TikTok that has since gotten over 2.3 million views, she wrote:

“Remembering the time when I faked getting married and had a photoshoot to get revenge on my ex.”

And then included the photos in her confessional — all aptly set to a remix of Gnarls Barkley‘s Crazy:

Yep. She faked a wedding, posting the very convincing pics to her Instagram where her former beau would be sure to see. The 24-year-old business student later spoke to Jam Press about the complex (and not at all cheap) revenge plot.

The hunky groom? A paid actor. After all, if it had just been one of her friends, it wouldn’t have had the same gut punch for her ex, right?

Obviously that was all her friends playing bridesmaids, and they all had to have matching dresses. Not to mention the venue they booked, the Villa Kennedy in Frankfurt. The five-star hotel usually costs $200 per guest! Man, he must have really done a number on her!

Just to be clear, Sarah has not revealed the amount she spent OR what her ex did to deserve such treatment. However, she did get the satisfaction of knowing he saw it and flipped out appropriately. She revealed:

“He found out through Instagram and texted me the next day and freaked out because he thought I was cheating on him while we were together. That, of course, wasn’t the case. But he came to my house and wanted to talk to me afterward. I wasn’t interested.”

She even posted screen grabs of the text interaction on a followup TikTok:

Sarah told the outlet she was “satisfied” with the response and took down the IG post:

“I blocked him everywhere and set my profile to private and removed the pictures.”

Ha! Yeah, you don’t want family — or potential new suitors to get the wrong idea! These days, her posts are more about self-love:

She says:

“Yes, I am single now and super happy about it. I’m happy to be able to focus on myself.”

Better that than she focus her attention on anyone who wronged her! LOLz!

Sarah says she had “mostly good reactions” to the stunt — and gained tons of followers on TikTok in the process. Obviously the internet had a lot of opinions. Here’s a few of the comments on her viral video:

“This level of dedication is either completely psychotic or absolutely genius” “Lol, you’ve unlocked a new level of petty, congrats.” “I personally see nothing wrong with this” “I like your commitment to crazy” “Y’all acting like Justin Bieber — the only difference is but he actually did it”

Ha!

What do YOU think of Sarah’s wild revenge plot??

[Image via Sarah Vilard/TikTok/WENN/Instar.]