Jim Carrey Plays Mike Pence’s Fly To Open A Brand New Week Of SNL Skits! Highlights HERE!

Saturday Night Live was back in business against late last night, and once again they went all in on the political news of the week: this time around it was the Vice Presidential debate!

Originally a face-off between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence in the real world, SNL opted to run a cold open at the debate by focusing on the only thing that mattered: the fly that kept landing on Pence’s head during the real thing! And they got none other than Jim Carrey to step up and be the fly… which, as you can see (above), was a hilarious choice to open the show!!

Now, SNL had made the headlines already earlier this week when country music star Morgan Wallen was booted from what would have been the musical guest spot on last night’s show because he was a dip s**t and refused to properly social distance himself ahead of filming in the show’s NYC studios.

So, Jack White replaced him at the last minute, and did his thing musically (below), while also paying tribute to the late, great Eddie Van Halen, who passed away this week:

The most viral moment of last night’s show was like Kate McKinnon‘s Dr. Wenowdis character, who popped up on Weekend Update to give a little bit of information about President Donald Trump‘s health.

McKinnon nearly broke character several times during the skit and eventually lost it at the urging of anchor Colin Jost, as you can see in the pair’s hilarious skit together (below):

Kate has this knack for really bringing across what we all feel during moments like these. Funny, but also real!

Pete Davidson made another notable move on last night’s show when he came on Weekend Update to call out JK Rowling‘s transphobic comments:

Comedian Bill Burr hosted last night’s episode — his first crack at SNL in his long career of yelling at young people and being kind of a quasi-conservative ‘get off my lawn’ type of comedian.

He’s funny, at times, but can also rub some people the wrong way at others, and his opening monologue — and a few of his skits — were up and down at times.

Ch-ch-check out some of Burr’s notable highlights from his performance on last night’s SNL (below):

Yeah… see what we mean? Definitely funny at times! Also pushing too hard though. Just saying!!!

Besides Burr, there were lots of other things to catch up on during last night’s show, too. Ch-ch-check out all the rest of the notable skits and major highlights from the Saturday evening episode of SNL (below):

