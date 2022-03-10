Scott Disick's Suggestive Comment On Kylie Jenner Lookalike's Instagram Pic Leaves No Room For Doubt!

Scott Disick is pouring gasoline on his latest dating rumors with a new 20-something!

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex was spotted leaving a very suggestive comment on a new Instagram photo of Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone! The 23-year-old star is within Scott’s usual VERY young age range. But this one just so happens to look A LOT like Kylie Jenner. Yeah, EW!

In this specific upload, Holly posed in black lingerie with a view of the Eiffel Tower behind her. She mused:

“lounging in the city of amour”

Scott quickly slid into her feed, asking:

“Where is my photo credit?”

Well then!

If he really was in the hotel with her in France, things are moving fast, but we guess that’s pretty typical for Scott! Holly has since tagged him in the caption, implying he ain’t kidding! He took the super sexy pic! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

HAWT AF!

This comes after the possible couple was spotted dining at Nobu Malibu together last week. Maybe Scott doesn’t see the resemblance so many others can’t get out of their heads… Thoughts on this new couple?!

[Image via Scott Disick/Holly Scarfone/Instagram]