Is Scott Disick Really In A 'Good Place' After Sofia Richie Split? No, REALLY??

No one can argue the fact Scott Disick has had a rough go of it this year. Where we may disagree is how he’s handling his recovery.

Don’t get us wrong, of course we want the best for the Talentless founder. He seems like he’s been very present for his kids, which is great, and his relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly very amicable. Where we can’t help raise our eyebrows is with his love life.

According to one Us Weekly insider, all is hunky dory in that department. They said:

“Scott is doing his own thing. [He] is in a good place and dating around.”

Forgive us for being the ones to point it out, but for Scott, “dating around” tends to mean… dating teenagers. Seriously, most of the ladies he’s been linked to since his split from Sofia Richie have fallen into the barely-legal (Amelia Hamlin, 19) or at least much-younger (Bella Banos, 20) category. And let’s not forget that Sofia herself, now 22, was only 19 when they first began dating.

Even setting aside some dubious age differences in his dating history, being seen out with one model after another doesn’t necessarily seem like the kind of stability Scott needs in his life right now. No shade to Sofia, but maybe partying with younger women was part of the issue in the first place?

Meanwhile, there’s the Kourtney of it all. After Scott’s rehab stint, the on-again, off-again couple really seemed like they could be heading back “on.” Sources said they were “closer than ever,” and their flirty exchanges on Instagram sent shippers in a tizzy.

A different Us source just shared:

“Kourtney and Scott’s relationship has taken a bit of shift recently — spending more time together and being more kind with each other. Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place.”

Is it possible that Scott’s string of younger flings was just a way to bide his time ‘til Kourt would take him back? If so, he might consider not “dating around” as a better strategy to win back his ex.

For the Poosh founder’s part, the insider said she’s “been through so much good and bad” with the 37-year-old, and that “the bad [moments] are what makes her keep him at arm’s length romantically.” That’s a pretty reasonable stance. And again we’d point out watching him hook up with teenagers is probably a pretty bad moment.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Will Scott be a bachelor for the rest of his days? Or is there still hope for a Scott-Kourt reunion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

