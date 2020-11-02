Scott Disick Attends Halloween Party With Lisa Rinna's 19-Year-Old Daughter Amelia Hamlin!

Scott Disick‘s teenage dream continues… with another daughter of Hollywood’s most elite!

The 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star clearly had his fun this weekend all over El Lay, going to costume parties to celebrate Halloween and at one point popping into Kendall Jenner‘s controversial birthday bash. But it’s who was seen on his arm at one of those celebrations that has us talking, now! Uh-oh…

According to multiple reports (with the pics to prove it!), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member walked into one blowout on Saturday night with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin by his side. Yes, she’s the daughter of former soap opera actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and her husband, longtime actor Harry Hamlin. Scott sure knows how to pick ’em…

The teen had her bare midriff on display for the party, opting to rock a candy bikini top with pink short shorts and tights, giving off kind of a risqué Pixie Girl-style look. As for Scott, he went as Jim Carrey‘s memorable leading character from the movie Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. He nailed it, too, with the perfect outfit down to his big, black boots, and his hair up into a quiff on top. (You can see pics from the entrance these two made together HERE.)

Sure, this is just Scott being Scott, to a certain degree. After all, this is far from the first sexy young woman he’s stepped out with in a public setting since his summertime split from Sofia Richie. And knowing how the Talentless founder operates, something tells us this won’t be his last little foray into (of-age) teenage waters, either. Just saying!!!

But even acknowledging that, we’re still miffed at behavior like this on the heels of his undeniably “closer than ever” connection with baby momma Kourtney Kardashian. These two were all but coupled up on that trip late last month for Kim Kardashian West‘s 40th birthday. And yet now, back home and just days later, it would appear that another pretty little thing is in the mix.

Sigh…

What do U make of Disick’s back-and-forth behavior here, Perezcious readers? Should he tone it down a little bit for Kourtney’s sake?! (And not to mention for his own kids, too, who are fast coming of age to process this stuff?) Or is he free to do as he pleases, as he is single and unencumbered??

Sound OFF about Scott’s love life — and where Kourt may fit in, if anywhere — down in the comments (below)…

