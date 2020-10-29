Fans Are Absolutely LOVING Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Latest Flirty IG Posts!

Look who’s going at it again on social media!

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are giving fans hope that maybe the final two months of 2020 won’t be quite so bad! The reality TV stars are getting super flirty on Instagram again this week, which has us all wondering what that means for the future: is reconciliation finally around the corner or what?!

The 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star kicked things off with a new IG pic posted Wednesday night, taken during the fam’s infamous trip to that private island for Kim Kardashian West‘s 40th birthday. With a sunset photo (below), the Talentless founder noted he’s “working on my night moves.”

And while it’s ultimately unclear who he’s with in the pic — could be short Kourt OR Penelope — the picture drew a reaction from the momma herself! The interior design aficionado must’ve liked the “night moves” caption because she shared a laughing cat face emoji in the comments!

Things really kicked into overdrive on Kourt’s Wednesday IG post from French Polynesia, as she shared a pair of selfies taken with Scott during a fun bike ride around the island (below):

Awww! Love it!

The fans did too, and the immediately jumped on Kourtney’s selfie as (optimistic) proof that these two star-crossed lovers and cordial co-parents are on the way back into each other’s romantic lives.

“Please save 2020 with this relationship,” one IG user hilariously requested in the comments underneath Kourt’s post.

Others followed suit, too, and weren’t shy about making their thoughts known about whether these two should reconcile:

“so you guys are back together?!” “STOP PLAYING WITH OUR EMOTIONS” “What we’ve all been waiting for” “THIS IS WHAT 2020 NEEDED” “omg get married” “This family is very confusing” “WORK IT OUT WERE ROOTING FOR YOU TWO” “Date plz” “Aww… with your one true love.” “Get back together & do your own show”

Wow!

That last comment certainly brings up some interesting possibilities, especially in light of KUWTK wrapping despite Scott’s well-documented desire to keep filming… However, our favorite is probably “date plz.” Simple, straightforward, doesn’t waste any time — not even enough to spell out “please.” LOLz!!!

Seriously, though, every single time these two have popped up in each other’s IG feeds lately, followers have been clamoring for relationship news. Are they just jumping the gun on this? Or is there really something there?!

With Sofia Richie fully out of the picture, it’d seem the timing could be right(ish?) for Lord Disick. And we haven’t heard anything from Younes Bendjima for a while, so Kourt seems to be… available? Perhaps??

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Are these two content to be particularly cozy co-parents forever and ever or do you see them dating again?? Sound OFF with what you think is going to happen down in the comments (below)!

