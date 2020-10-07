Kourtney Kardashian Has A Surprising Reaction To Scott Disick & Bella Banos Dating Rumors — While Sofia Richie ‘Isn’t Happy’ About!

Scorned ex-lovers??

Now that Scott Disick is revisiting a past romance, any chance of reconciliation with Kourtney Kardashian or even Sofia Richie has flown out the window! Model Bella Banos, who KUWTK fans will recall as the woman reportedly linked to Disick after he got caught red-handed with a girl in his Costa Rica hotel room during a KarJenner family vacay to the Central American nation in 2017, is back!

It wasn’t long before Lionel Richie‘s daughter gave us all an indication of how she felt about the Flip It Like Disick star moving on when she unfollowed both him and Kourt on Instagram! Considering she and Scott started their on-and-off relationship later in 2017, only to get back together over the summer, news of his newly blossoming romance with Bells must have stung.

An Us Weekly source spilled some insight into the situation, revealing the 22-year-old’s current headspace:

“Sofia isn’t happy that Scott was photographed out with Bella. They are both trying to move on and do their own things, but it’s been somewhat difficult.”

No wonder she didn’t want to see him on her feed anymore!! Kourtney, on the other hand, isn’t wasting her energy on her baby daddy’s latest companion. Fully aware of his patterns, the confidant dished:

“Kourtney is sort of ignoring Scott being out with Bella, for now. She knows that sometimes he can be all over the place. But as long as he continues to still be a good dad, that’s all she cares about.”

Even so, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum “feels for Sofia, because Scott put her through hell and she knows how he can be and how tough the situation can be.” After all, the Poosh founder has YEARS of experience!

Amid Disick’s split from Richie, fans all saw the co-parents getting along better than ever! In fact, followers were holding their breath for when they eventually got back together after seeing all the flirty comments they were leaving for each other.

Not to mention, the 41-year-old was even wearing his clothes!!

Those two are always going to have history, so we can only wonder if 24-year-old Bella, who only recently popped back into the picture, will be able to compete.

