Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are 'Closer Than Ever'!

So can these two make it official and get back together already or what?! LOLz!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick continue to turn heads online and draw attention from insiders because of their increasingly close relationship friendship as congenial exes!

As we’ve been reporting time and again over the past few months, the two reality TV stars and co-parents to Mason, 10, Penlope, 8, and Reign, 5, haven’t been shy about getting overly flirty on social media. For eagle-eyed fans, it all came to a head earlier this week, when each party shared sweet pics taken together as part of Kim Kardashian West‘s now-infamous private island birthday bash.

Now, insiders are revealing more in-depth information about what’s going on between the former flames. And we’ve got bad news, y’all: while the gossip sounds sweet, it’s not what many of you want to hear regarding a relationship reconciliation…

A source spoke to E! News about Kourt and Scott, and while things are great between the celebs, the insider steered clear of discussing actual romance and love and all that gushy stuff. They stated (below):

“Scott and Kourtney have come a long way. They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever. They call each other ‘best friends.’ They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going … The pair is bonded for life [in raising their children together].”

Sounds great!

And there’s more about Lord Disick being in a healthier mental space lately, such that it’s been better for him to be with Kourt and the kids.

The insider added:

“Since Scott has been in a good place recently, Kourtney has been enjoying spending time with him. When he’s in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he’s the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him.”

Love it!

Sure sounds to us like these two really have things figured out — at least as far as parenting, and family, and raising children goes.

What do U think of their (possible) love story and happily ever after together?! Again and again, all the reports on the Poosh founder and her Flip It Like Disick baby daddy keep coming back positive as can be, so what gives? Is reconciliation in the cards, or what?

Can we get a little lovin’ here or nah??? Don’t mind us, Perezcious readers… we’re just being impatient AF over here rooting for true love! Ha!!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]