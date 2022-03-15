Scott Disick's New GF Is Sick Of People Saying She Looks Like Kylie Jenner!

Not into the comparison!

Scott Disick’s new lady friend Holly Scarfone just shared how she really feels about the internet’s opinion that she looks A LOT like Kylie Jenner!

While doing her makeup during a TikTok Live, the Too Hot To Handle star insisted that her life is “not made up by a man.” As it shouldn’t be! But then she let slip an apparent jab at the KUWTK alum! The 23-year-old said:

“At the end of the day, I’m Holly, I’m not Kylie.”

Ooooh, do continue!

Related: Pim Who?! Kravis Gets Butt-Slappy-Happy In Most Salacious PDA Yet!

The model quickly realized that maybe that wasn’t the best thing to say while live, so she followed up the comment with a series of compliments, adding:

“But she’s amazing. She’s a cool girl. But at the end of the day, come on… I’m my own human.”

Wanting to put that topic back in the bottle, she expressed:

“But whatever. WHATEVER!”

LOLz! Kinda seems like all that chatter has been bothering her! Calming herself down, she went on:

“All that really matters is I’m alive, I’m breathing, I’m woke. And yeah, I don’t know, like I get it, humans want to know about love and life.”

The Netflix reality star strategically avoided confirming whether or not she and Scott have linked up, but her commentary is proof enough that she’s been following along with headlines!

As we’ve reported, Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy has been spotted with Scarfone multiple times in the last few weeks, most recently outside of Boum Boum, a popular nightclub in Paris during their romantic getaway to the City of Love. They arrived in matching all-black ‘fits, too!

Related: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To Getting Shut Out Of The Kardashians’ Massive Streaming Deal On Hulu!

The stars were first linked in February after they were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu together. But there’s no telling how serious things are yet. The 38-year-old has been linked to his fair share of younger women lately. After splitting things off with Amelia Hamlin (who was 19 when they first coupled up), his name has been tied to models Bella Banos, 25, and Megan Blake Irwin, 27. This latest love interest seems to match his type age range to a T!

After it was revealed that the Flip It Like Disick alum had snapped a sexy snapshot of his new muse on the ‘gram last week, a source opened up about their fling, insisting things are casual but that they are “hooking up,” telling ET:

“Things between them are casual right now… [Holly] has made Scott a priority and she isn’t seeing anyone else at the moment.”

Hmm. We’d imagine it’s hard to be casual with someone while also making them a priority! Maybe things really are heating up? Time will tell! For now, we know Holly’s just waiting for people to stop confusing her for Kylie! Hah!

Thoughts?!

[Image via Holly Scarfone/Scott Disick/Kylie Jenner/Instagram]