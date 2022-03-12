Pim Who?! Kravis Gets Butt-Slappy-Happy In Most Salacious PDA Yet!

Kourtney Kardashian clearly saw what her sis Kim posted to Instagram on Friday afternoon and decided to try to one-up the SKIMS mogul!

Of course, Kim is the talk of the Internet after going IG-official with boyfriend Pete Davidson. But the Poosh founder must’ve taken that as a fun family challenge, because her new Insta post shows off some next-level PDA with fiancé Travis Barker!

On Friday afternoon, Kourt showed off a new carousel of pics and videos on her own IG account posted on location from Laguna Beach, California, where she’s been hanging out with the Blink-182 drummer.

The pic series is super cute overall, and it includes a fun video where Travis gets butt-slappy-happy with his bride-to-be before they run off into the sunset ocean together!

Ch-ch-check it all out (below)!!!

Awww!

Once you get past da butt… they’re really being so cute, right?!

Plus Travis posted a pic of the couple playing footsie on his IG Story!

We love it! These two are so cute together with pretty much everything they do! And it’s a playfully direct shot at Pim’s IG introduction hours before that, too. It’s like Kourt is saying, ‘anything y’all can do, Kravis can do better!’ Ha!!

It’s not like this level of PDA is foreign to the engaged couple, either. Heck, just the other day, Kravis got caught GOING AT IT on the beach in front of, well, everybody. And now there’s this bootylicious beach outing!

We’re here for it! How about you, Perezcious readers??

