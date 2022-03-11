Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To Getting Shut Out Of The Kardashians’ Massive Streaming Deal On Hulu!

Caitlyn Jenner has reacted to the KarJenners continuing their reality television saga without her!

As fans know, the family is set to return to our screens with a new reality show on April 14 after wrapping up 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The new Hulu series will bring along all the major family members, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and even Kourtney Kardashian — who was DONE with KUWTK by the end. Heck, we’ve heard Rob Kardashian “might eventually” make a cameo appearance as well. Nice!

But one familiar face viewers won’t see? Caitlyn Jenner.

Yep, Kris confirmed to Variety this week the 72-year-old will not be joining the family for The Kardashians and thus will be missing out on a HUGE paycheck from it. While the exact number has not been revealed yet, the family reportedly signed a nine-figure deal for two seasons, 40 episodes total, so far. The deal also includes the possibility of future projects within the Disney umbrella. And unfortunately for Caitlyn, she will not be reaping the benefits of any of it!

Despite being shut out of the massive deal, there is apparently no bad blood between her and the family! On Thursday, Caitlyn tweeted out her support for the family’s new venture, calling the former E! reality series that “highlight” of her life:

“I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family.”

I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family. https://t.co/NDd2jJaQQE — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 11, 2022

Such a great attitude, right? We were worried she’d be bitter — we mean, it’s a pretty big slight!

While some fans may miss Caitlyn’s inclusion on the show, people will still get their fix of the KarJenner fam and their complicated relationship! Kourtney’s new fiancé Travis Barker and former longtime partner Scott Disick are set to be featured in the show — though rumor has it that the latter’s role is pretty much non-existent. On top of that, Kanye West, who has had some beef with Kim and her beau Pete Davidson as of late, has even filmed some scenes. The SKIMS creator told Variety:

“The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

As for her new man? Kim added:

“I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

However, her relationships aren’t the only ones taking center stage! Khloé also told the publication that she’ll be addressing the messy situation with Tristan Thompson, who fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while they were still together:

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about. But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

So there will be plenty of drama for fans to enjoy, even without Caitlyn’s involvement! Are your surprised by her support of the new Hulu show, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

