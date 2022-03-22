Why Scott Disick Still 'Despises' Travis Barker...

Scott Disick may be newly-christened best buds with one male KarJenner partner, but that generosity and openness apparently does NOT extend to his baby momma’s man!

As we’ve reported, the 38-year-old Talentless founder was spotted alongside Pete Davidson the other day, taking in one of Scott’s 7-year-old son Reign‘s baseball games — and Travis Barker was there, too! But the gruesome reality here is just a little bit different than that family-friendly scene might suggest!

An insider spoke to Us Weekly about the dynamic between Kourtney Kardashian‘s former and current partners in a new report published on Tuesday afternoon. In it, the source revealed that Scott and Travis’ family baseball game outing was “a rare occasion.” So don’t get your hopes up for too much more of that!

Walking back any potential warm-and-fuzzy feelings fans might have gotten from seeing the Flip It Like Disick alum in close quarters with the Blink-182 drummer, the source explained that Scott’s internal feelings towards Travis are actually VERY strong! Revealing that Lord Disick “despises Travis,” the insider explained that the two men are “not on friendly terms,” and only spend time together when they have to “because the kids are around.”

To that end, then, Scott’s Sunday baseball outing with Travis came about simply because Kourt’s ex wants what is best for his three children — 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and little Reign. The insider explained:

“[Scott] can’t stand being around [Travis] … Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy.”

That feeling points towards potential trouble ahead for Kourt as she juggles coparenting responsibilities with Scott alongside focus on her relationship with Travis. In fact, it’s no coincidence that Kourt finds herself in the center of this uneasy situation.

The insider further explained that Scott “still has love for Kourtney” even after their 2015 split and more recent coparenting relationship, and “wishes things were different” between himself and the Poosh founder:

“He feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and still can’t wrap his head around the fact that they’re getting married soon. He feels like he’s not going to find someone like Kourtney. … It’s going to take time for him to fully accept Travis is The One for her.”

Oof. Well, that marriage is coming quickly, whether Scott is ready for it or not. Besides, it’s not like Lord Disick has any say in halting or delaying it, anyways!

It’s interesting to see this reveal play out now, too. Just hours ago, we reported on Scott’s surprisingly rosy relationship with Kim Kardashian‘s new boyfriend. So it would seem Disick isn’t done with the KarJenner fam. Far from it! But it appears as though he is still not in a good space regarding Kravis, at least.

What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on the situation down in the comments (below)…

