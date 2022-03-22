Sounds Like Scott Disick Is Seriously Vibing With Kim Kardashian's New Boyfriend Pete Davidson!

Just when you thought he was on the outs… he pulls himself back in!

Scott Disick had been a non-player in several early looks at the KarJenner fam’s forthcoming Hulu streaming series, The Kardashians. Plus, with his baby momma Kourtney Kardashian settling into her happily ever after love story with new beau Travis Barker, it seemed for a while there that it was time for Lord Disick to move on from his Calabasas reign.

But based on this new report, it sounds like he’s right back in the thick of things! Todd Kraines lives!!!

Perezcious readers will recall how back on Monday, we covered Scott’s most recent bromance outing with Kim Kardashian‘s boyfriend Pete Davidson. The duo popped up at 7-year-old Reign Disick‘s baseball game — and Kourt’s fiancé was even in attendance, too! Of course, this also follows the Flip It Like Disick alum and the Saturday Night Live star engaging in a “wild” time out for a “boyz night” this past weekend, too. So Scott and Pete have been spending quality time together — both family-friendly and otherwise — over the last few days!

Now, an insider is speaking out about the duo’s brotherly love, and it sounds like the bond is for real! In a new report pubbed by Us Weekly on Monday night, a source revealed details about how these two fellas have “become friends” at this point, quickly turning their mutual KarJenner konnections into a budding link:

“Scott has gotten the chance to bond with him over these past few months since Pete has been spending a lot of time in LA with Kim.”

The source expanded more on that notion of Scott and Pete’s friendship chemistry, revealing that the 38-year-old socialite has “taken a liking” to the King of Staten Island star because of “how happy he makes” the SKIMS mogul.

Awww!

There’s a serious bromance vibe to the newfound BFFs, too, with the insider adding:

“He’s glad he has another male to lean on when it comes to the Kardashians.”

Ha!

Hey, everyone knows the KarJenner fam is full of a lot of very strong women. No shame in having a (little bit of) non-toxic male solidarity now and again to balance that out, we suppose! Besides, Pete hasn’t been shy about ingratiating himself with the rest of Kim’s fam. So why not the Talentless founder, as well?

Still, Scott apparently does feel a bit protective of Kim, all the same. The source revealed how Scott remains concerned for the well-being of his former partner Kourt’s close-knit sisters:

“Scott is protective of Kim and wants to make sure whoever she’s dating that she’s in good hands.”

Makes sense! We’ve known for years now just how much Scott and Khloé Kardashian admire each other, so why wouldn’t he have some of the same level of concern for the KKW Beauty whiz?!

Still, are we the only ones surprised to see how quickly this friendship dynamic between Scott and Pete has developed?! Lord Disick was very much on the outside looking in at the KarJenner empire for a while after Kourt and Travis got together. But now he’s right back in the mix! Guess what Kris Jenner recently said really is true: never go against the family!

Also, we have to wonder: would this make Scott and Pete’s bromance name… Skete Scete?! Oh noooo!

