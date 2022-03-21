Pete Davidson, Travis Barker, & Scott Disick All Spotted Supporting Reign At Baseball Game -- LOOK!

Family fun day!

Pete Davidson, Travis Barker, and Scott Disick were all spotted hanging out together last week while cheering on Kourtney Kardashian‘s 7-year-old son Reign at a baseball game! Cute!!

In new photos shared to gossip site Deuxmoi over the weekend, the Kardashian suitors — and one ex — were seen on the sidelines snapping photos with a few lucky fans who also had a family member playing on the field. One fan dished:

“Met Pete, Scott, Travis and the kids at my brother’s baseball game.”

The outlet then clarified that it “was Reign’s game” in a caption alongside the post!

Related: Why Pete Davidson Will No Longer Be Going To Space

Ch-ch-check out the proof (below)!

Aww!

They’re all smiles too! These men are really taking a stance of unity amid Kanye West‘s ongoing drama with the fam!

Though we guess technically we don’t see Travis and Scott in the same pic… maybe that’s still too difficult??

Pete and Scott on the other hand are becoming fast friends! The pair were seen having a “wild” boys night on Saturday. The SNL star was even spotted on the Talentless founder’s IG page early Sunday morning! It doesn’t sound like any of the women were there in attendance, so we’re guessing this was a bonding week just for the men. Love it!

Reactions?!

[Image via MLB/Late Night/Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]