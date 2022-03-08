Inside Scott Disick's Evolving Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian Amid 'Jealousy' Over Travis Barker

Will Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian ever return to the friendship they once had?

No doubt, it’s been a rollercoaster for the former couple, and they’ve experienced a fair share of toxicity in their romantic relationship. But for a while there, they seemed like the golden example of co-parenting. They were able to spend a lot of time together with their kids and seemed to share a lot of mutual love and respect.

Sadly, it all came crashing down when Kourt began seeing Travis Barker, and Scott just couldn’t seem to handle her being in a serious relationship. The public drama has died down since those infamous Younes Bendjima DMs, but word on the street was that the Talentless founder was really unhappy with his ex’s new engagement.

So how is that going?

According to a new source for Entertainment Tonight, yes, the reality star is still struggling with the Kravis factor. But, things may finally be looking up. The insider shared:

“Scott and Kourtney’s co-parenting routine is very well balanced and things have been cordial between them. He hasn’t entirely come to terms with Kourtney and Travis’ relationship, but he has definitely warmed up to accepting the fact that Kourtney is marrying Travis.”

Not that he’s fine exactly with Kravis. The source added:

“There are moments of jealousy and animosity, but at the end of the day, he wants her to be happy.”

Beyond his romantic woes, the 38-year-old is actually “healthier than he’s ever been,” and focused on being a dad, the insider reported:

“Scott is currently just dating around right now, but he would like to find something serious in the long run.”

On the other side of the equation, his baby momma is moving full steam ahead with her new man. While the Blink-182 alum is clearly stoked about this next chapter, when it comes to wedding planning, the ET insider revealed:

“Kourtney has been leading the way.”

The source dished:

“Kourtney and Travis are looking at dates in the spring and summer for their wedding. They want their wedding to speak on behalf of both of their styles with some sexiness and elegance.”

Knowing Kravis, it will be all that and more!

While we can’t wait for Kourt’s impending nuptials, we do sympathize with Scott – it’s hard for anyone to see an ex thriving in a new relationship, and his ex is one of the most visible women in the world. No doubt he has conducted himself badly at many points of their relationship, but this insight into his current state of mind gives us hope that he’s dealing with his emotions in a healthier way. Hopefully everyone can move forward to their own happy endings.

