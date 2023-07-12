Scott Disick Throws Shade At Blac Chyna -- Says Khloé Kardashian Is Dream's 'Co-Parent'!

Scott Disick is throwing some epic shade at Blac Chyna!

In a sneak peek for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, the Talentless founder bashed the 35-year-old model. Instead he praised Khloé Kardashian for how much she helps Rob with raising Dream! And NOT her mom!

Khloé threw her 6-year-old niece an epic butterfly-themed birthday party, and at one point during the bash, Scott remarked how “amazing” it was for her to plan the whole thing despite “everything you’ve got going on.” And that’s when he dropped some shade on Chyna! Lord Disick noted:

“I just can’t believe that you’re basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream. You’re, like, more than an aunt.”

Okay, Scott! Really cementing your stay on the show, huh? LOLz!

But her thoughts on the matter? Khloé seemed a tad uncomfortable talking about Rob and Chyna’s co-parenting situation — although she agreed she’s “probably more than an aunt” to Dream. For the Good American founder, she also shared that she feels more like a “third parent” or “third wheel — like most things in life.” But Scott feels she deserves more credit than that, saying she is more like “the wheel that makes the car move.” Ouch, what does that make Chyna?! You know, the person who literally made Dream… ??

Khloé went on to gush in a confessional, saying:

“Dream is like one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them. I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people. It’s so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

How would she feel about someone else saying the same about HER kid, though? Is she overstepping here?

Well, there’s no denying that Khloé has a strong bond with Dream! And no matter what’s going on with Rob and Chyna, she’ll always have that little girl’s back! You can ch-ch-check out the preview for the show (below):

Wonder how Chyna must feel about that shade! Innerestingly enough, Chyna just made a point of telling The Sun she has a “good” co-parenting relationship with Rob and even her ex-boyfriend Tyga now:

“You know what, actually there are no challenges, everything’s been going like really smooth, which I’m really grateful for. They’re good both sides, my side, and the fathers’ side, the main focus is the kids and whatever it is that they are into, we gonna support. Of course like show discipline, what’s right, what’s wrong, but just really whatever it is that they want to do.”

Some time has passed between filming for The Kardashians and this new interview, so their co-parenting situation could be amicable now for all we know! But then again, Chyna also seemed to think she’d “never” badmouthed the KarJenners, so… it’s tough to take her words at face value.

In any case, Scott’s diss certainly won’t help their relationship! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Scott? Let us know in the comments below!

