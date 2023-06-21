Kourtney Kardashian Gave Scott Disick A Heads Up Before Pregnancy Announcement: They're 'Cordial'!

Just like Shanna Moakler, it turns out Scott Disick was warned about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s pregnancy news way before the public!

We all freaked out over the weekend as the loved-up couple announced they’re expecting their first child together while at a Blink-182 concert. Naturally, everyone wanted to know how the Talentless founder was holdin’ up — and though he’s been in pain, he’s been reacting really well so far, according to sources. Now it makes sense why!

A new insider for People told the outlet on Tuesday that Scott was informed of the pregnancy before the big announcement, they confirmed:

“He knew about the pregnancy before it was announced publicly.”

It’s unclear exactly when he was told, but it’s definitely a nice gesture on Kourt and Trav’s part! Of course, she would have had to try hard to hide it. When he came to pick up Mason, Penelope, and Reign from her place, he’d have to see that bump, right?!

Speaking of which, on what it’s been like to co-parent his three young kids, with his ex amid her new romance, the confidant continued:

“He and Kourtney are cordial, and he’s resigned that their relationship is over. They’re in a good coparenting routine.”

Great!

As mentioned, the drummer’s ex Shanna, with whom he shares two teens, Landon and Alabama, and a stepdaughter, Atiana, also revealed she’s known about the bun in the oven “for weeks.” So the full family got the heads-up! Nice! According to other sources, Scott has reached out to the expecting parents to congratulate them. He’s come a long way from being jealous of the musician! We hope this is a sign that things will remain smooth sailing for them as Kourt enters this next busy chapter of her family life!

