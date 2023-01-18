Selena Gomez & The Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart Spotted On Romantic Bowling Date In FIRST Pics Together! LOOK!

Everyone, stop what you’re doing! Selena Gomez and Andrew Taggart pics just dropped!

As we’ve been reporting, the Only Murders in the Building actress and The Chainsmokers member are dating, but still opting to keep things more on the casual side… Remember, an insider told Us Weekly Monday that the two, “aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” but rather choose to spend their time in public together at bowling alleys or movie theaters.

Well, the proof has arrived, as Page Six acquired photos of the new lovers on a Sunday date at The Gutter bowling alley in New York! An eyewitness told the outlet the 30-year-old Calm Down singer and her new, 33-year-old DJ beau were “making out” between bowls. They shared:

“There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph.”

Like their budding relationship, the two kept their outfits relaxed… Selena sported a matching black sweatshirt and sweatpants, glamorized by her shoulder-length locks and stylish bangs, while Drew appeared in a long-sleeved camo shirt, and dark pants. His look was really pulled together, though, by the beaming smile across his face as he watched the former Disney star bowl. Awww!

Click HERE to see all the pics!

Thoughts on their romantic outing, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Selena Gomez & Andrew Taggart/Instagram]