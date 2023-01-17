Selena Gomez Is Dating The Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart!

Selena Gomez may have just found her new beau!

The 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building actress is dating The Chainsmokers‘ Andrew “Drew” Taggart, according to Us Weekly! A source close to the two told the outlet Monday:

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs.”

However, it was noted that the budding couple are opting to keep things, “very casual and low-key.” Hmmm, must be pretty fresh if they aren’t quite ready to fully commit.

The insider added that when the musicians do hangout, they “go bowling and to the movies.” But get this — the source revealed:

“Selena can hardly keep her hands off him.”

Steamyyy! They added that the former Disney star is “so affectionate,” and that the two are “having lots of fun together.”

Inneresting. Now don’t get us wrong, we LOVE that Selena has found a new romance, but we just hope she doesn’t end up getting hurt by the EDM DJ’s wild ways… He was, after all, just bragging about threesomes with his bandmate Alex Pall last week on the Call Her Daddy podcast, which he attempted to dismiss as the result of their hotel room arrangements:

“It’s been a long time. It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios.”

Riiiight.

This all comes just four months after reports circulated that Taggart was dating the late Steve Jobs’ 24-year-old daughter, Eve Jobs. A source told Us Weekly the two had grown “closer” over the summer, but eventually fizzled out. The source added the breakup was “totally amicable,” noting the two remain “friends,” who are “very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways.” Prior to that, the 33-year-old Paris singer dated YouTube star Chantel Jeffries, whom he went his separate ways from back in March 2021 after spending a year together. An insider told the outlet at the time:

“It was an amicable breakup, and they remain friends.”

Seems like remaining on good terms with his exes is a common theme for Drew! So that’s a positive!

As for Selena, she famously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, and was recently rumored to be courting Nicola Peltz brother, Brad Peltz… But has overall been opting to focus more on herself. A confidant told Entertainment Tonight back in July 2022:

“She is more open to love, but she is also very much focused on herself and her work right now. She’s in a very healthy place. She is feeling fantastic and very mentally, physically and emotionally healthy.”

The source added at the time:

“When she is ready for a true partner, she wants someone who is trustworthy, respectful, honest — with themselves and to others, real, supportive, accepting, nice, thoughtful, funny and someone that’s not in it for the fame or attention.”

We like the sound of that! Let’s hope Drew can be that person for her! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would YOU have pegged them together? Let us know in the comments down below!

