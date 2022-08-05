Selena Gomez Gets Cozy With Hunky Movie Producer During Italian Vacation -- After Saying She Hopes 'To Be Married & To Be A Mom'!

Selena Gomez is ushering in a new decade of her life in style… and with a new man by her side?!

The Only Murders in the Building star was caught getting flirty with Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy on Wednesday. In new photos obtained by Page Six, the 30-year-old could be seen hanging her feet off the edge of a yacht while the Italian movie producer swam below her. BTW, this is Andrea.

It looked awfully familiar! At one point, Andrea even had his hands on Selena’s legs, as if pretending to pull her in. The pop star, who was rocking a sexy black one-piece swimsuit, didn’t seem to mind the attention. She even jumped into the water as he caught her! Cute!!

Later, other photos showed the pair chilling on the boat while enjoying a meal and drinks. It’s hard to know if sparks were flying since the pair were joined by several friends, but they sure looked happy to be in each other’s company. You can take a look at the pictures HERE!

What’s going on with these two?

So it turns out Selena and Andrea go way back. The 34-year-old seemingly first met the singer when he co-produced the 2016 film, The Dubious Battle, in which she starred! In July 2019, they were also spotted in Capri, Italy while celebrating Selena’s 27th birthday with other friends. So maybe these summer hangs are just tradition? OR has their friendship turned into something more?

While the Disney Channel alum is usually very tight-lipped about her love life, last month, she revealed she’s been dating (thanks to a hilarious TikTok featuring her grandmother). On Friday, she opened up even more about her hopes for the future in an episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation with host Raquelle Stevens and friend Ashley Cook, saying:

“I hope to be married and to be a mom. Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out.”

She teased:

“Keeping it real.”

She also opened up about her relationship with social media and her mental health, sharing:

“If anybody knows me, I’m an extremist. So it’s either one way or the other way. So I actually got rid of my Instagram on my phone and gave that power to my assistant. So everything I post, I just text it to her instead of having to worry about going on and off. I don’t even know my password.”

While Selly was once the most followed woman on the platform, she now steers clear of it as much as possible, adding:

“But it’s been purposeful because I get excited when I see you guys because I didn’t look at Instagram. So I don’t know what you did or how you are and that’s like real time that we can gain together.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum stands by taking a step back from social media to preserve mental health, encouraging fans to sign off themselves from time to time:

“Just maybe take the weekend off, or start with a day where you just don’t pay attention to it and really be present for what’s around you. I think that’s so crucial and a part of our mental health.”

While she doesn’t think social media is “bad,” the Same Old Love performer knows she has “to be responsible for what [she’s] feeling,” elaborating:

“I need to take care of my emotions.”

And when s**t hits the fan, she’d rather call up a bestie than look online. Gomez concluded:

“At the end of the day, if I make a mistake or I feel like I’m going down a wrong path, mentally, it’s really important for me to pick up the phone and call someone that I know and trust.”

That’s good advice for everyone! So, now we just have to know, is Andrea one of the people she calls?? What do you think about this potential pair? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Selena Gomez/Instagram]