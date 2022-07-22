Selena Gomez's Nana Just Accidentally Spilled Some Tea On Her Secret Love Life!

LOLz!!

Selena Gomez was just trying to film a little promo for her makeup line Rare Beauty when she was totally interrupted by her grandmother, who wanted the scoop on her love life — and ended up giving it to us!

In a new TikTok the Only Murders in the Building star posted on Thursday, the singer was attempting to show fans her lip routine when her nana started asking about a recent breakup! A few seconds into the video, as Selena was concentrating on applying her makeup, her grandmother can be heard wondering in the background:

“So how did you end it with that guy?”

THAT GUY?!? What guy?? Selena was dating someone and just broke it off? OMG AH-mazing!

LMFAO!

Selly G froze, trying to salvage what was left of her video. Hardly moving her mouth, she responded:

“Uh, I’ll tell you in a sec.”

But as she tried to keep filming her video as if nothing had been exposed, she quickly broke character and started laughing! She captioned the clip on her brand’s account:

“Thanks Nana”

On her personal page, Selena, who turns 30 today, added:

“I have no words.”

Gotta love a nosey Nana!! Ch-ch-check out the hilarious video (below)!

Too good!! It’s unclear who the breakup was with, but last month Selena did open up about having to go through some “tough” breakups in her past. Maybe she had one more a little more recently?

We love how grandma’s just looking out for her and staying in the loop. Now if only she’d say more!! Reactions?!

