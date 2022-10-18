The REAL Reason Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Posed For THOSE Pictures Amid Feud Rumors -- & Justin Bieber's Reaction!

What’s going on here?!

It’s safe to say Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber shocked the world when they posed together for photos at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, but how did it happen?? Was it all for the press or is it really the end of this saga?

The two have been embroiled in a fan-fueled feud ever since 2018 when Justin Bieber split from Selly G for the last time and then months later got engaged to his now-wife, Hailey. After avoiding the confrontation for a long time, both women have begun to tackle it more head-on in the last few weeks. In late September, the model opened up on the Call Her Daddy podcast about the feud and misperceptions about her marriage for the first time ever. And in just a few more weeks, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s new documentary is set to premiere — which may or may not get into the drama since it was filmed over the last several years. So, it’s pretty CRAZY timing for a public reconciliation!

Now, a source is dishing out all the insider scoop on how and why this historic moment in pop culture history occurred! Speaking to E! News on Tuesday, a Selena confidant explained:

“They were at the same event and were asked to take a photo together. They agreed and decided to clear up the rumors once and for all. They wanted to show that there’s really no hate between them and that they are both in a good place. It was a moment and an opportunity to put all of the noise behind them and they took it.”

It was definitely a moment!

After showing the front of unity, the Hollywood stars are hoping to put this controversy behind them once and for all, with a source close to the Biebers adding:

“Hailey and Selena had a great moment together on Saturday and she’s happy they could squash any tension. This is something that has been weighing on everyone’s shoulders for years and Hailey feels relieved. Hailey and Selena obviously don’t speak regularly but Hailey is relieved to know if they see each other at events, it won’t feel stressful or awkward.”

What about JB? It had to have been strange to see his most famous ex and wife looking so cozy!! Apparently, the Peaches artist is thrilled to get over this scandal, as the insider continued:

“[He] is very happy that Hailey and Selena can be cordial in public and put the past behind them. It’s a relief that they can be in public together and show that there is truly no bad blood.”

It’s certainly a step in the right direction as far as public perception goes! Now if only all the Jelena shippers could let it go, too…

As mentioned, this truly unexpected plot twist came just weeks after the Rhode founder discussed the timeline of her relationship with the musician for the first time. Slamming her critics, she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast:

“A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from like, ‘Oh, you stole [Justin].’ And I guess maybe that just comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with somebody else. And that’s fine. You can wish that all you want but that’s just not the case.”

The 25-year-old also used her time in the hot seat to insist she has no hard feelings toward the actress, adding:

“I respect her, there’s no drama personally. That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect. It’s all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine.”

Shortly after the podcast aired, the Only Murders in the Building lead took to TikTok Live to ask fans to stop being so hateful online. While she didn’t name names, it sure seemed like she was hinting at all the negativity Hailey receives for being linked to Justin. But now with these photos, they’re really working overtime to shut down any hint of a feud! TBH, we’re here for it! Thoughts?!

