Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Issue Rare JOINT STATEMENT Blasting Bombshell Nanny Interview!

“The enemy of my enemy is my ex”?

It’s been a long time since Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have seen eye-to-eye on anything. The longtime couple were one of the most beloved in Hollywood — but as exes they can’t even seem to agree on when they broke up! Well, on Monday they found some common ground — denying a report that makes both of them look worse than ever before!

The couple’s former nanny spilled all in a bombshell interview with DailyMail.com, and it wasn’t good for either of ’em. According to the household servant, Olivia absolutely left Jason for Harry Styles AFTER filming of Don’t Worry Darling started, contrary to what she’s been saying publicly. As she was talking about marriage just weeks before, the dumping and sudden new relationship BLINDSIDED the Ted Lasso creator, who — per the nanny — devolved into a drunken ball of jealous rage. Digging into the affair with the singer, Jason allegedly went through her texts on an old Apple Watch she left behind. The nanny went so far as to claim he once even laid down in front of Olivia’s car to prevent her going to see her new lover (she was on her way to give him her special salad dressing — honestly, you have to read it all, it gets cray).

In this version of events, Olivia comes across as a lying, coldhearted cheater, and Jason seems like a manipulative, scary, privacy-invading ex. Like we said, it’s bad for both. And they clearly know it, as they responded with a joint statement just a couple hours later to blast the “false and scurrilous accusations”! (They didn’t even release a joint statement about their breakup!) The co-parents, who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, told Page Six:

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.”

Inneresting that they aren’t denying this was their nanny. We guess they can’t because, like Shia LaBeouf before her, she brought the receipts? Instead they’re painting her as holding a longtime grudge against them that’s gotten out of control. The statement continued:

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Hmm. What do YOU think of their choice to stand together against what the nanny is saying? Was there any truth to the dirty laundry? Or just sour grapes??

