Hailey Bieber Is FINALLY Spilling The 'Truth' About Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez -- And Whether She 'Stole' Him From Her!

After keeping her mouth shut for years, the model is finally gearing up to reveal the “truth” about her relationship with Justin Bieber — especially as it pertains to his most famous former lover Selena Gomez! Fans have often called out Hailey for supposedly stealing JB from the Only Murders in the Building star. The former couple permanently split in 2018, and then just months later, Justin popped the question to Hailey. TBH, it’s no wonder Beliebers were speculating! The timeline was FAST!

But the constant comparison to the actress has definitely weighed on the 25-year-old. She’s frequently asked trolls to stop dredging up the past — but has continued to be slammed with hate for supposedly getting in the way of her husband’s ex (such as when Jelena fans yelled “Selena” as she arrived at last year’s Met Gala). Now, she’s hoping to put the drama in the past by breaking down her romance once and for all!

In a sneak peek of Wednesday’s upcoming Call Her Daddy podcast shared on social media on Monday, host Alex Cooper asked the Rhode Skin founder:

“Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Gomez]?”

Hailey wasted no time, responding:

“This is so crazy. I’ve literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”

She’s not holding back this time! Ch-ch-check out the clip (below)!

Seems like this is going to be a very revealing chat! Will YOU be tuning in?!

