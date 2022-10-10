Selena Gomez Gets Candid In Powerful Documentary Trailer: 'I Am Grateful To Be Alive' -- WATCH

Selena Gomez‘s new documentary My Mind & Me has been in the works for nearly six years — and finally the official trailer is out!

The description of the film, which will premiere on Apple TV+, says the “uniquely raw” documentary will give insight into the life of the star:

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

The trailer starts with a shot of Sel looking out of a vehicle’s window, while she narrates:

“Just be who you are Selena. No cares about what you’re doing. It’s about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

So incredibly powerful.

The singer has faced many hardships over the years, including struggling openly with depression and anxiety, as well as her diagnosis with lupus in 2014 for which she underwent a kidney transplant. The two minute trailer goes in-depth about her own feelings and shows several heart wrenchingly brave clips of her lowest moments.

In the trailer, she says she’s determined to fight against her ailments and learn to “breathe” on her own again:

“Let me make a promise: I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?”

There’s even a shocking moment where she says she never wanted to be famous — but she believes there’s a reason she was put in this position. Despite feeling she isn’t “good enough” throughout her life, she’s always made it her goal to be kind to others:

“My whole life, since I was kid, I’ve been working. I don’t wanna be like, super famous, but I do know that if I’m here, I have to use that for good … I’m not good enough. That’s something that I felt a lot of growing up. Clearly, I’m still here to use whatever I have to help someone else.”

So selfless. You are beautiful inside and out, Selena!

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum finishes the trailer by saying she’s “happier” than she’s ever been:

“I am happier, and I’m in control of my emotions and thoughts. More than I have ever been.”

Wow, so inspiring! The film will be out officially for streaming on November 4. In the meantime, watch the full trailer for yourself (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Will you be watching?

[Image via YouTube/Apple TV]