Relive Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Unexpected Romance!

Was this THE modern-day love story?

A 13-year age difference meant nothing to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson! Was it fate that Prince Charming Aladdin would show up in her life as she’s in the process of divorcing Kanye West? Considering how quickly they fell for each other, they might have fans convinced so.

The whirlwind relationship started making headlines about a year ago now, last October, and they were hitting milestone after milestone. Star on TV together? Check. First trip together? Check. Meet the kids? Check. Get the ex-husband’s approval? Probably never. LOLz! Sadly, the duo couldn’t maintain a long-distance romance — with Pete in Australia and Kim in the Hidden Hills…

While you should never say “never” when it comes to these two possibly reconciling once their schedules and locations sync up again, in the meantime, let’s take a look at their nine months of bliss (below) as we remember the day the first ventured the outside world in public.

DIsney Fairy Tale?



Kete made their first public appearance together — before officially taking it to the next level — during Kim’s first-ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig this past October! The duo played the roles of Aladdin and Jasmine, sharing a sweet on-air kiss (above)!

Holding Hands on Halloween

But fans didn’t suspect them to be a couple… until later that month when they were spotted at Knott’s Berry Farm together. In case you don’t remember, they raised eyebrows when pictured holding hands while sitting side-by-side on a rollercoaster. It’s not unusual to be holding hands with the person you’re with on a scary ride, but it was Kim’s choice of company… Did they really become such fast friends after SNL? Or had they connected on a deeper level?

As we reported at the time, People revealed the pair were only friends, with one source stating:

“They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It’s just friends hanging out.”

TMZ echoed that same sentiment about being pals and how they have been for a while.

King & Queen of Staten Island?

We never thought we’d see the day Kim would step out of Manhattan to NYC’s arguably least well-known borough: Staten Island. But leave it to the King of Staten Island! In the early stages of them dating, Pete brought the billionaire back to his hometown for “low-key” outings, with Kim telling viewers on Live With Kelly and Ryan:

“It’s always been super low-key. That is the fun part of it. We can just chill and be low-key, ride around and see all the fun hometown stuff and sneak in and out of places. Staten Island has surprisingly been so low-key for us.”

She even took the ferry with him! We would have thought those were the signs of true love…

Meet The Parents

While in Staten Island back in December, you know the actor had to take Kimmy home to meet his beloved momma Amy Davidson. And it appeared the matriarch approved because later that month, Kardashian fans spotted her at the family’s pared down, but still famous Christmas Eve. party! As for Kris Jenner, we know the momager definitely got to know Pete after attending his 28th birthday.

Happy Birthday, Pete

Which brings us to his big day’s celebrations! You know it’s real when you invite the woman you’re dating AND her mother. LOLz! Leave it to Kris to never turn down a party invite.

Kim & Pete Take The Bahamas

In January, we saw the pair take their love to the Bahamas for a post-New Years eve getaway, and judging by the pics, they were getting steamy under the sun! Kim shared a sexy bikini selfie to the ‘gram, writing alongside it:

“Sweet sweet fantasy baby”

Well, Mariah Carey knew what she was singing about on her hit Fantasy – living it herself with the comedian! It was only time before the momma of four introduced her new man to her followers…

It’s OFFICIAL

So, their next big milestone? Obviously going Instagram official! The couple made their sly debut on Kimmy’s social media feed back in March. The reality TV star hid two photos of themselves in an Instagram carousel, making a reference to The Town, starring Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner. Her caption of “Whose car are we gonna take?!” seemed to signify they were ride-or-dies. Cute!

Winning Over The Kids

Luckily, Pete was a hit among North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. Although Kim didn’t feel comfortable introducing them until she and the actor were already dating for six months, it seemed to work just right for this family!

It wasn’t until months later, in April, that the high-profile reality TV star and Ariana Grande’s ex-fiancé became an official Instagram couple! While it was reported at the time that the duo had been seeing each other for months, they had to make sure it was real before telling the whole world.

And now that they were officially an item, why not enjoy date nights out in public? Especially with your sister and her beau. Just know that if you are going out with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, you better be prepared for some serious PDA. Yum.

Workin’ It at the White House Correspondents Dinner

Their first red carpet together, and Kim was having a sparkly silver moment with Pete hand-in-hand! Clearly a sign their relationship was going strong, the couple beamed in photos together, with her new boyfriend whispering in her ear.

Met Gala Memories

Unlike past years when Kanye would enter the Met Gala alongside the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, this past May we saw the SKIMS mogul show the 28-year-old the ropes. Her controversial Marilyn Monroe frock basically stole the show, but it’s hard not to admire how happy and proud Pete is to be with his blonde bombshell.

Pete’s Kameo on The Kardashians

Oh this is good! In July, fans got to take a behind-the-scenes look at their relationship in The Kardashians’ Season 2 trailer! Davidson made a small – but STEAMY – cameo when his girlfriend asked him to take a shower with her. Obviously the star jumped at the chance. LOLz!

Broken Hearts

It was nine months later that Pim was officially over! The sad news broke just days after their breakup, with it being said the two would remain just friends. Supposedly, their opposite schedules on different sides of the world were just too much for them to keep their relationship afloat. Earlier reports claimed the couple were suffering due to their “difficult” long distance relationship. Sad.

Did you think they would make it the long haul? Let us know all your thoughts on this surprising pairing.

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram.]