Selena Gomez Responds To Hailey Bieber's Shady TikTok!

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber might actually have some issues after all…

In a since-deleted TikTok of Hailey’s — which user ellenacuario reposted — it really seems like the model might be calling out Sel! The video is captioned:

“That whole BALDWIN clan needs to go”

Why do they need to go?

Well back in January you may recall the Dance Again singer being horribly body shamed online for posing in front of paparazzi in a swimsuit while enjoying her vacation — yeah, totally uncalled for! No one should be shamed for their body, especially if they’re being hounded by the media, it’s just not right. But the model wife of Justin Bieber allegedly didn’t have much of a problem with it, at least according to her deleted video…

The clip from her deleted TikTok, which was posted right after Sel’s body shaming came to light, shows the model lip syncing to an audio which says:

“I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”

Whoa.

So shady! Now obviously we don’t know if Hailey was referring to the songstress, but the timing was pretty perfect… And why was it deleted?

In the video, ellencuario shares her exasperation with her followers:

“Is she for real? Did she really?”

The TikTok user then goes on to refer to how the Rhode founder was “begging” the Come & Get It singer to call off her fans who were “bullying” her:

“I’m not really an avid follower of the situation but isn’t Hailey the one that like, begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her? I mean, Hailey’s a bitch.”

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Yeesh. It’s not looking good — and it seems like Selena herself agrees that the deleted TikTok was about her! In the comments of the video, she said she’s unbothered:

“It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.”

But Hailey is claiming otherwise. She said below another video discussing the drama that her deleted vid wasn’t targeted at anyone:

“I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone.”

Hmm… Doesn’t seem like the type of audio you use if you don’t have anyone in mind. Like, the TikTok sound itself is intentionally shady, LOLz! How else are people supposed to interpret it?

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are fans reaching with this claim — or is Hailey actually shading Selena? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below).

