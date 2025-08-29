Selena Gomez Shares Glimpse At Her Bachelorette Party In Mexico! LOOK!

Selena Gomez is getting ready to become a Mrs.

Earlier this week, paparazzi pictures came out of the 33-year-old actress hanging out on a yacht down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend with her best friends — minus Taylor Swift! And it looked like a bachelorette party! Especially since Benny Blanco was in Vegas for his bachelor party at the same time! Well, it turns out Selly really was celebrating her final days as a single woman!

The Rare Beauty founder posted a video and photos from the bachelorette bash on Friday. In the post, Selena showed she celebrated with several of her girlfriends, including Racquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, Connar Franklin, and Courtney Lopez. Again, no Taylor, sadly!

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum, of course, dressed in white for most of her bachelorette, including a long-sleeve mini with floral embellishments and a pearl-adorned halter dress with a veil that said “bride to be” on it. Cute! Fun activities included enjoying candlelit beach dinners, watching the movie Wedding Crashers, soaking up the sun on the beach and on a yacht, and tons of dancing. We love it!

Her pals also made sure to deck out the space with plenty of heart-shaped and “bride” balloons, as well as silver balloons spelling out “Mrs. Levin” in honor of Benny’s real name, Benjamin Levin. Ch-ch-check out all festivities (below):

Aww! This looks amazing!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]