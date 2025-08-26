Selena Gomez Seems To Have Had Her Bachelorette Party -- Without Taylor Swift!

Selena Gomez just enjoyed what appears to have been a bachelorette party down in Mexico — and on the very same weekend that her fiancé Benny Blanco seems to have had his bachelor party out in Las Vegas.

But where was Taylor Swift?! That’s the question on everybody’s mind when it comes to the Only Murders In The Building star and her longtime BFF at this point. Because Taylor was a no-show south of the border! And that’s especially notable because these two so often spend major milestones together!

So, paparazzi pics started popping up on Monday that show Selena spending some time on a luxury yacht down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over this past weekend. She can be seen in the photos in a strapless black swimsuit and sunglasses. And she’s there with a ton of other girlfriends, with the group appearing to have the time of their lives on the boat and then again later while opting for a walk around Cabo.

But like we said, Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend wasn’t there! She can’t be seen in any of the yacht or about-town pictures at all.

Normally, we wouldn’t think much of it. Maybe Selly G had a girls’ weekend and Taylor just couldn’t come out for this one, ya know?! But here’s why we think this might have been a bachelorette party: because Benny was simultaneously in Sin City having what appeared to be his bachelor party. Yeah…

Blanco posted a series of pics to his Instagram Stories over the past few days like these (below), while also thanking Resorts World Las Vegas for his whirlwind weekend:

That one comment in particular, Benny writing — “I’ll never forget this weekend” — makes us wonder whether it was something as formative as a bachelor party, ya know?!

BTW, People cited a source on Monday who claimed Benny popped up at XS Nightclub over the weekend to see Marshmello perform. Blanco’s close pal Lil Dicky was also said to be part of that group, as well. And considering Benny was just a central part of Lil Dicky’s wedding not too long ago, well, it falls in line with why we keep going back to that bachelor party theory!

No confirmation yet on whether the Cabo yacht move actually was Selly G’s bachelorette party. But we definitely can’t help but wonder! Especially in light of Benny’s big weekend in the desert. And if all that’s the case, well, we ask again: where was Taylor??

Thoughts or theories, Perezcious readers?! Drop ’em (below)…

