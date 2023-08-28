Selena Gomez Reacts To Rumors Single Soon Is About This Ex!

Selena Gomez is weighing in on the fan speculation over who her new breakup anthem might be about…

On Friday, the 31-year-old dropped Single Soon — her first release in years — and beyond the song itself, fans have been BUSY trying to figure out who exactly it’s about! The fan frontrunner has so far been The Weeknd, whom Sel dated in 2017.

In the highly-talked-about track, the Only Murders in the Building actress debates how she should break up with an ex, singing:

“Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note? / In the pocket of his coat? / Maybe I’ll just disappear / I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here”

Netizens quickly took “the weekend’s almost here” lyric and assumed it was a reference to The Idol star’s stage name.

However, the Wolves songstress is now assuring fans otherwise…

On Sunday, Hollywood Life posted an old pic of Selena and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, on Instagram, and wrote:

“In case you missed it, #SelenaGomez released her newest song, ‘Single Soon‘ earlier this week! Her fans believe that it is about her romance with #TheWeeknd. What do you think?”

But the former Disney star was quick to shut it down!!

Down in the comments, she wrote:

“Couldn’t be more false”

Whaaaaat?!

So is it more of just a general breakup song then? But, like, it HAD to come from one of her flings! Right?!

All in all, Selena’s just happy for the streams. When she released Single Now on Friday, she took to IG with a still from the music video to give insight into what it’s REALLY about:

“Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!! It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to!”

Hmmm…

Have YOU been streaming? Do you still think it could be about someone specifically??

Let us know in the comments (below)!

